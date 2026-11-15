14-year-old Mpumalanga boy faces murder charge for allegedly killing domestic worker

The owner of the gun, the boy's uncle, also faces a case of negligent handling of a firearm.

A 14-year-old boy is facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a 51-year-old domestic worker at a farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, 14 November 2026.

Domestic worker shot dead

The police said the suspect walked to the victim’s room and allegedly shot her.

“It was further reported that the female victim was asleep in the outside room when the teenager knocked, and upon opening the door, the victim was allegedly shot by the teenager.

“The teenage suspect is said to have informed the police about the incident. The police and the Emergency Medical Services Personnel responded swiftly, and the domestic worker was unfortunately certified dead at the scene,” said the Saps in a media statement.

Domestic worker alleged killer not detained

The police said a murder case was opened and the suspect was arrested. However, under the Child Justice Act, the minor was released into the parents’ custody.

According to the Child Justice Act, the detention of children in prison or police cells as a strict measure of last resort, mandated to be used for the shortest possible time.

Children under 14 years old may not be detained in a prison or police lock-up. If an unconvicted child under 14 is exceptionally detained in a police cell (prior to a court decision), it cannot exceed 24 hours before their first court appearance.

Motive unknown

“The firearm suspected to have been used in the incident has been seized and will form part of Police investigation,” said the police.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the motive is unknown at this stage.”

The provincial commissioner of the Saps, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has emphasised that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and ensure that justice is served for the victim’s family.

Uncle faces criminal charge

The police added that the gun used in the crime is believed to belong to the uncle of the boy, and therefore, the uncle will face a criminal charge.

Meanwhile, a case of negligent handling of a firearm has also been opened against the suspect’s uncle, who is reported to be the owner of the firearm.

Modise also sent a strong message regarding firearm owners who fail to safeguard their firearms as prescribed by law.