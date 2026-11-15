24 hours in pictures: Miss South Africa Tiyani Makamu crowned, France riots and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu celebrating her victory in Johannesburg, protesters facing a burning barricade during renewed cost-of-living riots in France, Protea Glen residents collecting water amid Johannesburg’s ongoing supply crisis, and a devotee dressed as an Inca warrior welcoming Pope Leo XIV to his adopted hometown of Chiclayo in Peru. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A man stands in front of a burning barricade during riots after a demonstration as part of a nationwide protest over the rising cost of living and inequality organised by the Yellow Vest movement in Lyon on November 14, 2026. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) Newly crowned Miss South Africa 2026 Tiyani Makamu, from Bronkhorstspruit, Gauteng, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 14 November 2026. Makamu received a R1 million cash prize and a R500,000 Impact Fund. First princess was Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo, while Lesego Khumo Nyathela was named second princess. The top five finalists also included Makhosazana Azana Masango and Simone Tshituka. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates after the dismissal of Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan Tamim (C) on day one of the first Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on November 15, 2026. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP) Fans arrive at the Barclays Center for the League of Legends (LoL) World Championship final between South Korea’s Gen.G (GEN) and China’s Bilibili Gaming (BLG) in New York on November 14, 2026. League of Legends (LoL) is a multiplayer online battle arena video game. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) Protea Glen Extension 28 residents collect water from a pipe in the veld in Soweto, 13 November 2026. The pipe provides a reliable alternative as residents say they have been without running water for the past 24 hours. Video: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Protesters carry an effigy of US President Donal Trump (L) and a replica of Statue of Liberty near the Yivli Minaret during a demonstration organised by climate activists on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya on November 14, 2026. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) Supporters wave flags and chant slogans during a campaign rally for Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, who is seeking re-election, in Taipei on November 14, 2026. (Photo by CHENG Yu-chen / AFP) Participants prepare to take part in the Harbour Race, where swimmers cross Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, in the city on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) Demonstrators from a variety of anti-data centre groups hold up placards as they march through Edinburgh on November 14, 2026, during a protest against the building of data centres and the growth of AI. (Photo by STEVE WELSH / AFP) A Shipibo Konibo indigenous woman poses for a picture during a rehearsal at the Boulevard de Yarinacocha ahead of their meeting with Pope Leo XIV, in Pucallpa, Peru, on November 14, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) People take part in a protest march against the housing shortage, soaring rents and low wages in Lisbon, on November 14, 2026. Portugal is the European Union country where housing prices have risen the most in relation to household income between 2015 and 2025. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP) A sloth and a capuchin monkey play together in Once de Agosto, on an island in Yarinacocha Lagoon, Peru’s Ucayali region on November 14, 2026. The animal, which roams freely around the community is fed by its residents, is one of the attractions for tourists visiting the area to experience Amazonian wildlife and biodiversity. Representatives of Indigenous Amazonian communities are expected to seek Pope Leo XIV’s support for native peoples during his visit to Pucallpa on November 15, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Fernando Carteiro, an Indigenous community leader from Yarinacocha, in Peru’s Ucayali region, demonstrates how to use a traditional bow for hunting in Once de Agosto, on an island in Yarinacocha Lagoon, Peru’s Ucayali region on November 14, 2026. Carteiro, an Indigenous leader from Yarinacocha and tour guide, welcomes visitors and takes them on excursions to showcase the area’s natural environment and local traditions. Representatives of Indigenous Amazonian communities are expected to seek Pope Leo XIV’s support for native peoples during his visit to Pucallpa on November 15, 2026. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) A devotee dressed in an Inca-inspired costume and self-proclaimed Inca Warrior walks in the street in Zana, province of Chiclayo, Peru, where Pope Leo XIV will attend a prayer meeting on November 14, 2026. Pope Leo XIV returned on the eve to his adopted hometown of Chiclayo, where half a million people braved desert heat to welcome their former bishop as he recovers from cancer. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP) An aerial picture shows fishermen moored at a port in Banda Aceh on November 15, 2026. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Hindu devotees holding earthen oil lamps perform a special prayer seeking peace and prosperity, in Chakla village near Kolkata on November 14, 2026. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) Civic workers wade through the banks of river Yamuna laden with toxic foam amid celebrations marking the Hindu festival of ‘Chhath Puja’ in New Delhi on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) Fans follow Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and England’s Tyrrell Hatton between shots on day three of the DP World Tour Championship golf tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on November 14, 2026. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) Protesters hold placards as they march during a demonstration that coincides with the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit and Related Summits in Manila on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP)

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