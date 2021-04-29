Multimedia
WATCH: Police nab three after CIT robbery in Cape Town

Citizen reporter

A video of the heist made rounds on social media on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they arrested three suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Macassar. Picture: Twitter

On Thursday, police announced that three suspects were arrested shortly after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Macassar, just outside Cape Town.

A video of the heist made rounds on social media on Thursday afternoon.

In the video, a voice of a screaming, terrified woman can be heard.

“Police reinforcements comprising of local police, TRT [tactical response team] and air support responded immediately, foiling the robbery,” said police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.

“A chase and a shootout ensued creating multiple scenes between Macassar, Mfuleni, and Stellenbosch in which a 39-year-old sergeant from the Saps [South African Police Service] was wounded.”

Naidoo said the suspects were tracked down to Kayamandi taxi rank in Stellenbosch.

“Three suspects were arrested and five firearms including three AK-47 rifles as well as five vehicles were seized in Stellenbosch. Two of the vehicles were hijacked by the suspects as they fled the Macassar scene.”

