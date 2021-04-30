Man arrested in connection with deadly Limpopo CIT heist

Citizen reporter

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday in connection with the murder of a Limpopo security guard during a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery.

The security guard was killed during a heist in Burgersfort on 1 April 2021.

“On 1 April 2021, a security guard who had just collected money from the shop in Burgersfort was on his way to the company vehicle when he was confronted by three armed men who shot him dead and made off with over R400,000,” police spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said.

A case of murder and armed robbery was opened and referred to the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit for investigation.

“The Hawks intensive investigation led to the arrest of the suspect at his hideout in the Burgersfort area. The suspect was arrested in the early hours of [Thursday] morning by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit and tactical response team members,” Maluleke said.

The search for the other robbers is continuing.

The man is expected to appear in the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court on Friday on murder and armed robbery charges.

