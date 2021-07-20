Cape Town taxi violence continues as buildings burn

Peter Luhanga, GroundUp

On Monday shots were fired at the Langa taxi rank.

A Golden Arrow bus driver was shot in the face on the N2.

Commuters are struggling to get to work as taxi services start and stop and buses are attacked.

Since the start of the year at least 82 people have been murdered in Western Cape taxi violence.

Since Sunday, taxi association CODETA has grounded its vehicles.

There were reports on Tuesday morning of thousands more commuters being stranded after overnight violence.

Cape Town – #TaxiViolence already badly disrupting public transport services – NOW also a fire at Athlone Station pic.twitter.com/PgL1fRdkGl— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 19, 2021

Notomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka, spokesperson for Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell, said as of Saturday 17 July there had been 82 taxi-related murders since January 2021.

Joseph Swartbooi, Western Cape police spokesperson, said the police were investigating a case of attempted murder after unknown males fired guns at the Langa taxi rank on Monday morning. Swartbooi said two males, aged 45 and 55, had since been arrested and detained. They would appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate court.

My dad had to get his second shot of Pfizer today but the clinic is closed because of the ongoing #TaxiViolence https://t.co/TW5nK5iYxh— ♥️???? (@Wandisa_L) July 20, 2021

Swartbooi said police were also dispatched to the N2 after the driver of a Golden Arrow bus was shot and sustained injuries to his face. He was taken to hospital.

Golden Arrow Bus Services human resources and corporate affairs executive John Dammert confirmed that four Golden Arrow buses were shot at on Monday. He said, however, they were still operating to their normal schedule. “This will be reviewed as the situation dictates,” he said.

Makoba-Somdaka said the Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works had been in talks and was providing independent mediators for a dialogue between taxi associations – Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) – on Friday and Saturday. No agreement had yet been reached. Talks continued on Monday.

She said the department was working closely with the police, traffic department, law enforcement and the provincial community safety department.

Last week, David Thambisa, who lives in Marcus Garvey township in Philippi and commutes to work at a Caltex petrol station in Table View, lost two days of work because of the taxi violence.

On Monday, he was determined to get to work. He woke up at 5:30am to walk to Nyanga minibus taxi rank because there are no taxis currently serving his area. Even the Avanzas, popularly known as amaphela (cockroaches), have stopped.

Thambisa said that he heard gunshots coming from the taxi rank area but he was determined to find a bus. Golden Arrow buses were parked outside the Nyanga police station to load commuters desperate to get to work to earn money to feed their families. He said police warned them it was dangerous. Some commuters returned home; others, including Thambisa, boarded the packed bus at 7.15am. He got to work at 9.20am.

“Every time … I must pray that I get to work safely and get back home safely,” said Thambisa.

“This taxi violence needs to come to an end. We are sick and tired of these killings. We have grounded all our minibus taxis,” said Andile Kanyi, spokesperson for CODETA. He said all its members stopped operating on Sunday and would wait for the outcome of the Monday meeting.

CATA did not answer our calls.

Republished from GroundUp