Banyana held to a draw by Tanzania in WAFCON clash

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis made a couple of changes from the team that won 2-0 against Ghana.

Opa Clement Tukumbuke of Tanzania celebrates goal during the 2024 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match against South Africa in Oujda on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana came back from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw against a 10-woman Tanzania outfit in a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) clash at Honneur Stadium in Ouja on Friday night.

The draw saw Banyana retaining their spot at the top of Group C, level on four points with Mali who played to a 1-1 draw against Ghana in the other group match played earlier on Friday.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis made a couple of changes from the team that won 2-0 against Ghana.

Just like the opening game, Banyana didn’t start the game well and there were a lot of stray passes and poor decision-making especially in the final third.

Tanzania’s goal came from a mistake in the middle of the field from the defending champions. Noxolo Cesane received a pass from Karabo Dhlamini and instead of returning the ball to her she tried to make a turn and was dispossessed. She then committed an unnecessary foul and from that resultant free kick captain Opa Tukumbuke put Tanzania in the lead with a header.

Jermaine Seoposenwe tried her luck with a long-range shot, but his shot was saved by Najiati Idrisa, who made sure that her side took their slender lead into the half-time break.

Ellis made two changes at the start of the second half, taking out Cesane and Kgalebane Mohlakoana and replacing them with Hilda Magaia and Lebohang Ramalepe respectively.

Banyana took the game to Tanzania in the second half as they pushed forward in search of the equaliser.

Kaylin Swart, who was partly to blame for Tanzania’s first goal after coming out of her area and then got caught in no man’s land by Tukumbuke’s looping header, almost gifted them with the second one in the 57th minute when again she failed to reach the ball, but Dhlamini was there to clear the danger.

Fikile Magama came close to finding the equaliser for Banyana in the 68th minute with a long-range shot, but Idrisa did well to parry the ball over the crossbar for a corner kick. From that resultant set piece, Bambanani Mbane netted the equaliser for South Africa with a header.

Following a VAR review, Tanzania were reduced to 10 women in the 84th minute after Winifred Gerald was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Linda Motlhalo.

Banyana, however, were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage as Tanzania hanged on to hold them to a draw and get their first point of the tournament.