WATCH: Victim robbed of cash on highway

Siyanda Ndlovu

Drivers carrying large amounts of cash are increasingly becoming targets of criminals in South Africa as hijacking stats soar.

On Tuesday, a video of an alleged robbery in Modderfontein surfaced, where it is alleged robbers made off with a large amount of cash after following their victim from a bank.

The video was shared on Twitter by Yusuf Abramjee.

In the video, those recording from a distance can be seen taking bags of money from the victim’s car, throwing them into their bakkie before making off with it.

This happens as vehicle tracking company Tracker just published new data looking at how hijacking trends have changed in South Africa over the last 25 years.

The company warned that the nature of vehicle crime is changing.

ALSO READ: Taxi violence: Warring WC associations reach ceasefire

It said that for the past three years, hijacking has been on the rise and is now more prevalent than theft.

“The slant towards hijacking is most likely an opportunistic tactic, with a noticeable increase in vehicles being targeted for their loads, particularly fast-moving consumable goods. Drivers carrying large amounts of cash are also being targeted,” said Chief Operating Officer at Tracker South Africa Duma Ngcobo.

Robbery: Longmeadow Boulevard, Lethabong Modderfontein. Bank following. Victim robbed of cash. pic.twitter.com/7EInoypEal— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 3, 2021

He said that the nature of vehicle crime was changing as criminals invent new ways of robbing their victims.

“Further techniques include criminals impersonating law enforcements officials in order to commit hijackings, a method otherwise known as blue light robberies. Criminals also commit vehicle theft using online selling platforms, where sellers hand over goods on receipt of a fake payment. Sometimes, criminals pretend there is something wrong with your vehicle, a method known as flagging down. They also take advantage of drivers stopped on the side of the road or those picking up hitchhikers,” said Ngcobo.