Ex-Pirates coach Micho back in court to face charges of sexual assault

Citizen Reporter

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević will make a brief appearance at the Port Elizabeth Regional Court to be trialled for charges relating to sexual misconduct on Wednesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA): “It is alleged that on 07 December 2020 during the Cosafa Games in Gqeberha, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojević if he would need sugar with his coffee. He allegedly said no and added that he needed another type of sugar, pointing at her private parts.”

The woman laid a complaint about his conduct and her boss warned Sredojević not to do it again.

ALSO READ: Micho Sredojevic goes back to his football roots in Uganda

“Later on that day, the lady again went to deliver coffee at the same stadium and this time, Sredojević allegedly touched her inappropriately.”

The NPA said that the trial was supposed to start back in May 2021 but Sredojević failed to appear.

It said that based on information provided by the Football Association of Zambia , Sredojević was unable to attend court due to challenges in acquiring a South African entry visa.

“It alleged that the application was rejected and Sredojević was requested to obtain a new passport which he did on 17 May 2021.”

“The association stated that it applied for a visa on 20 May 2021 but was late as the Embassy only issued visas on specific days,” reads the NPA’s statement.

Sredojević is currently out on R10,000 bail.

He shockingly resigned as Pirates coach back in 2019, citing personal reasons that prompted him to leave South Africa, only to be announced as Zamalek coach a few days later.

Shortly after his resignation from Pirates, reports emerged that a woman working at a hotel had laid a charge of sexual assault against him.

Sredojevic has broken his silence on Twitter, claiming that some football fans were trying to destroy him.

“Relieved that terrible week threatening to destroy me as human being and hardworking coach serving wholeheartedly Orlando Pirates and South African football with sleepless nights and tireless days is back like, Fish in the water, to football training field to serve Zamalek & Egyptian football (sic),” he said in a tweet.