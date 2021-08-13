Inmate charged for murder of Leeuwkop prison official

Siyanda Ndlovu

An inmate has been charged for the murder of a official at the Leeuwkop correctional centre in Tshwane, the department of justice and correctional Services confirmed on Friday in a statement.

Eunice Moloko died on Tuesday while on duty at Leeuwkop’s Covid-19 isolation site.

Her body was discovered on the floor with her jacket covered with blood.

Details surrounding the murder were still sketchy and are part of the police investigation.

The department announced the arrest on Friday following a visit at the facility by the Deputy Minister Nkosi Holomisa.

He described Moloko’s brutal murder as a sad incident, especially in the month when the country was celebrating women.

He also said that the tragic incident sent shockwaves in the department. He commended the investigators for a good job that led to a suspect’s arrest.

While investigations continue, Holomisa said that they were also looking at the facility’s management to understand if there was any case of negligence from their side.

“Should investigations reveal that there was negligence on the part of management in the centre, the department will not hesitate to take tough action against anyone implicated,” said Holomisa.

Moloko had been working at correctional services for 23 years. Holomisa described her death as disheartening considering her experience and “dedication to the rehabilitation of criminals, which is a difficult task.”

“It is saddening to lose a person of this calibre who was immensely contributing towards creating safer communities in the country,” said Holomisa.

“Investigations must continue so that no stone is left unturned in establishing facts that led to her death so that the alleged perpetrator of this gruesome deed can face the full might of the law and this will send a strong message that those who attack and kill our correctional officials will face the harshest punishment.”