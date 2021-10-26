Moti brothers: Progress made despite ‘difficulties’, says Cele

Cheryl Kahla

Police Minister Bheki Cele says progress is being made in the Moti brothers’ case after they were kidnapped in Limpopo last week.

The Moti brothers – 15-year-old Zia, 13-year-old Alaan, 11-year-old Zayyad and six-year-old Zidan – were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane en route to school.

Moti brothers update:

Progress being made

At a media briefing on Monday, Cele said the motive for the kidnapping remains unclear, and no ransom has been demanded from the family as yet.

Cele says he is hopeful authorities will “crack the case”, and that it’s “definitely a 24/7 kind of operation for police”.

Up to this point, with the latest reports and all that, we are hopeful that police will crack this case.

According to Cele, a multi-approach team – including the Social Development Department and community structures – are investigating the case, with the assistance of “technological resources”.

Moti brothers: The case so far

The boys were kidnapped by seven gunmen on Wednesday while their driver was transporting them to Curro Heuwelkruin.

Two cars, a light-coloured Kia Sorento and a black Mercedes-Benz – blocked the BMW they were travelling in on the Tzaneen bypass – and kidnapped them.

Kidnappers forced the boys into the Mercedes-Benz and drove off, leaving the driver at the scene with the BMW. The seven men are still on the run.

This series of articles first appeared on Caxton publication Polokwane Review. Read the original articles here, here and here.

