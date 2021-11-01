Crime

1 Nov 2021
Five arrested in connection with Joburg power outage on Monday morning

Citizen Reporter

The suspects allegedly cut two medium voltage cables near Edenvale Hospital. The men were found in with cutting tools and a Nissan bakkie.

City Power nabs five in connection with Monday morning's power outage in Edenvale. Photo - City Power

City Power engineers are working to restore power to parts of Edenvale after Monday morning’s unscheduled blackout, while the power supplier’s security guards caught five suspects who were allegedly responsible for the outage.

The five allegedly cut two medium voltage cables near the Edenvale hospital. The blackout affected several areas surrounding the hospital and one voting station at ward 81.

The men, which include three foreign nationals, were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning. City Power officials confiscated their cutting tools and a Nissan bakkie used to carry the cables.

The power utility’s technical teams were working to repair and replace the damaged cables.

Customers affected include:

  • Edenvale hospital
  • Rand Aid
  • Sizwe hospital
  • Tarantal Voting Station
  • Elphin Lodge

“We are engaging the IEC about an alternative power supply to ensure voting is minimally affected,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

No ETR has been given at this stage, but City Power hopes to restore power by the afternoon – if all goes according to plan.

“We will update customers as and when information is available. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this,” said Mangena.

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

NOW READ: Blame game on over power outages in Tshwane

LOCAL NEWS

Sanral responds to claims it doesn't pay its City Power bills
5 days ago
5 days ago

LOAD SHEDDING

City of Joburg backtracks on load shedding stance as DA slams mayor's 'election lies'
1 week ago
1 week ago

LOAD SHEDDING

More load shedding scheduled for next week
1 week ago
1 week ago

LOAD SHEDDING

No load shedding for City Power customers, says utility
1 week ago
1 week ago


