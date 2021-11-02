Cops attacked in Mpumalanga while attending to car crash

Citizen Reporter

Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for suspects who attacked officers while they were attending to an accident scene on the R40 near Bushbuckridge.

Police and emergency services were notified of a homicide incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, where a vehicle veered off the road and fell into the river.

The accident resulted in the death of the driver, while one passenger survived.

“Whilst the officials were busy at the scene, a group of about five suspects emerged from the nearby bushes and indiscriminately fired shots at them,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The suspects then demanded firearms and bulletproof vests from the police. One officer was severely wounded after being shot multiple times by the suspects.

The suspects also robbed the wounded officer of his service firearm, cellphone and keys to the state car.

The officer is currently in a critical condition in the hospital.

Three police officers, as well as an official from fire and rescue, survived the incident unharmed.

“It is also reported the state vehicle was damaged during the incident. The suspects then fled the scene on foot,” said Mohlala.

A case of armed robbery with an additional charge of attempted murder is being investigated.

The police in Bushbuckridge request anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Colonel Christoph Mashego on 060-912-0365 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111.

Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MYSAPSAPP. All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela strongly condemned the attack on officials who were performing their duties.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

