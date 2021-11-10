Mpumalanga man stabs girlfriend to death but dies on the way to conceal her body

Gareth Cotterell

Police are investigating a case of murder after a man allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death and died on his way to conceal her body.

Police were initially investigating an accident scene in Mpumalanga after three people died on the R23 near Standerton, Mpumalanga. After looking at the evidence at the scene, the officers realised they were dealing with a murder case, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said the man killed his girlfriend after they started arguing at a party.

“The two couples were having a party at one of the couple’s flat. Then the second couple was allegedly involved in an argument and as a result a 31-year-old man stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death. The other couple assisted him to load the dead body in the motor vehicle of the deceased with the intent to conceal the body,” he said.

While on their way to dispose of the body, their car was involved in an accident with a truck. The 31-year-old man and the other woman died on the scene. Her boyfriend was critically injured and transported to Standerton Hospital.

Woman’s body retrieved from dam

In a separate incident, a man was arrested after the body of his girlfriend was found floating in a dam in Welkom, Free State.

Thandi Paulina Dhlamini, 31, from Ntha township, near Lindley was last seen on 23 October. However, her parents and boyfriend never reported her missing.

“On 9 November 2021, community members were walking inside the municipality camp at the bank of the dam when they saw the body of a woman floating on the water. They immediately informed the police. The police divers and other relevant role players were summoned to the crime scene,” said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

He said Dhlamini’s body was wrapped in a blanket, which had stones inside and was fastened with wire. She also had bruises on her body, he added.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

“Preliminary investigations conducted after the findings led the police to interrogate a certain person in Lindley. They managed to crack the case and made a breakthrough on their questioning of the suspect, which led Lindley police to QwaQwa, where they worked together with Tseki police to trace the suspect.”

The suspect was finally spotted at Monontsha Village and arrested. He is expected expected to appear before the Petrus Steyn Magistrate’s Court soon.

