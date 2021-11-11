The investigation is ongoing, says Moti family

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Moti family has appealed to South Africans to stop spreading speculations regarding the kidnapping case of their four children as the investigation is still ongoing.

The Moti brothers – Zidan (7), Zayyad (11), Alaan (13) and Zia (15) – were kidnapped on 20 October. The incident saw South Africans coming together in the search for the siblings.

They were reunited with their family on Wednesday night.

According to Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, the police in Vuwani received a call from a local resident saying that the children arrived at their house saying they were dropped off on a nearby road.

“Police arranged a doctor who confirmed that the children are in good health before they were handed over to their parents. The children also appeared to be in high spirits during the reunion with their parents,” said Naidoo in a statement.

“The children have not yet been interviewed but today investigators will arrange for the SAPS psychologists to assist with that. The investigation into the case of kidnapping is still continuing and we are appealing to anyone who can assist with information that will help bring the kidnappers to book are asked to please contact the police.”

While news of the siblings being reunited with their family was met with much jubilation, some also took to social media to share speculations on their kidnapping.

But Family spokesperson Nazir Osman says the speculations could be harmful to the case.

“As the police investigation unfolds, we appeal to the press and the public to take caution in sharing any unsubstantiated or misleading information regarding the case. As the investigation is ongoing, any speculation at this time could be harmful to the course of justice – the outcome of which could prevent this unscrupulous crime from happening to another family and their children,” said Osman.

“The family has been astounded by the outpouring of kindness and care shown by South Africa. This ordeal has been extremely traumatic for the boys and the entire Moti family; we humbly request that the public respect and uphold their privacy as they rest and recuperate.”