Police sergeant arrested in Kamogelo Baukudi kidnapping case issued suspension letter

The court also heard testimony detailing the movements of the police vehicle assigned to the officer.

The police sergeant arrested in connection with the disappearance of high school pupil Kamogelo Baukudi has received a suspension letter.

Nzima Adoons appeared again in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for the continuation of his bail application.

The 42-year-old police officer faces charges of kidnapping and extortion related to the teenager’s abduction.

He was arrested on 8 June.

Kamogelo Baukudi’s disappearance

Baukudi had been missing for several weeks after being kidnapped by two suspects posing as police officers in Bloemfontein on 5 June.

According to South African Police Service (Saps), the Grade 11 pupil was on his way home from Marti Du Plessis School in Fichardt Park, being transported by Daniel Malebatso, when their Suzuki Ertiga was stopped by a white Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab.

The incident occurred on Vereeniging Drive in Ehrlich Park.

The two individuals, pretending to be police officers, accused Malebatso and Baukudi of using their vehicle to transport drugs.

They then took the 19-year-old into their Toyota Hilux and instructed Malebatso to drive to Park Road Police Station.

Both Malebatso and Baukudi’s cellphones were later discovered under a bridge on Ferrera Road.

Cop receives suspension letter

During Thursday’s proceedings, Adoons’ legal representative, Adriaan Van Rensburg, informed the court that his client had been issued a letter of intention to suspend.

The state clarified the nature of the letter, stating it did not mean the officer had officially been suspended but rather that he had the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“He’s just invited to give reasons why such a process should not be followed on the basis of misconduct and was even afforded legal representation should he wish to pursue,” the prosecutor explained.

Vehicle tracking evidence

The investigating officer later testified about the police vehicle assigned to Adoons.

The officer explained that a description of the vehicle had been provided and based on standard procedures as well as supply chain records, it was possible to determine which vehicles were allocated to whom.

He confirmed that the tinted-window Toyota Hilux belonged to Saps’ anti-gang unit.

Tracking records linked the vehicle to the crime scene and were made available to the investigating team.

The investigator revealed that no other vehicles matching the description were found in the vicinity during the time of Baukudi’s kidnapping.

The officer also testified that the vehicle assigned to Adoons matched the location of the car the teenager was travelling in at the time of the incident.

“The only vehicle that was identified to be at the scene, at the same time with the Suzuki, is this JCS 216 FS vehicle.

“This vehicle had the same movement with the victim’s vehicle. The time and coordinates are the same.”

Earlier in the week, Adoons took the stand and denied any knowledge of Baukudi’s abduction.

Kamogelo Baukudi rescued

Baukudi was found alive last Friday in Wepener, leading to the arrest of five men aged between 20 and 29.

Three suspects were apprehended at a house in Kanana, while two others were intercepted on the road between Kwetla and Wepener with the high school pupil.

However, all five suspects were released from custody this week, as no direct link to the crime could be established.

Their case was not enrolled in court, and investigations are ongoing.

