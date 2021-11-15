Another CIT heist reported in Gauteng

Citizen Reporter

Another cash-in-transit heist has been reported in Chamdor in Krugersdorp on Monday.

In a video shared on social media, South African Police Service (SAPS) officials can be seen at the scene, with a vehicle burning and what looks like a blown up cash van.

According to reports, a young man sustained moderate to serious injuries after being shot at while the CIT heist was taking place.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 7pm, they found the man on the side of the road. Upon further assessment, it was found that he had sustained gunshot wounds to his knee.

Incident report



???? 15/11/21

⏰ -+ 18h45

????Chamdor rd(R558 to krugersdorp)



First calls come in as CIT heist

First calls say shots fired

Security co’s & SAPS en route

P&P security report indicates an alert for commuters to avoid Chamdor rd

No lookouts now

No further ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/eY4nF0SXQK— CCI Network (@cci_network) November 15, 2021

ER24 paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him to the hospital for further medical care.

According to Krugersdorp News, the young man tried to follow the suspects on his motorbike and was shot twice during the incident.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

In a separate incident on Saturday, two security guards suffered moderate to serious injuries in a cash-in-transit heist on Plane Road in the Spartan suburb of Kempton Park on Saturday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at around 9am to find the security van on fire in the road and the two security guards on the side of the road.

“The van was allegedly blown open with explosives. The Fire Department arrived to put out the fire, while our paramedics along with an ALS medic from another service treated the injured. The more seriously injured patient, a 49-year-old man, had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and required Advanced Life Support interventions to stabilise his condition,” said Arrive Alive.

“The second patient, a 43-year-old man, had suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated and transported to hospital for further care.”

Investigations continue.