Crime stats: This is SA’s current murder capital

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released crime statistics for the second quarter – July to September 2021.

The briefing paints a bleak picture as all contact crimes, such as rape and murder, show a marked increase from the first quarter’s statistics.

Most notably are the murders committed in South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Crime stats: Murder in SA

Murder is the unlawful and intentional killing of another person, and these statistics are considered the most reliable, according to the Institute for Security Studies.

Africa Check explains this is because most murders can be independently verified.

The 2021 Q2 crime statistics show an increase of 20.7%, with Major-General Norman Sekhukhune confirming the increase of 1,056 incidents.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape recorded the most murders nationally, while no region in Gauteng made it to the top 10 list.

South Africa’s murder capital

The most dangerous district in South Africa, currently, is Inanda in KwaZulu-Natal, as this is the station with the highest reported cases of murder.

Between July and September, 92 cases were reported to the Inanda Police Station. This is 34 more when compared to the same period in 2020, and is an increase of 58.6%.

While Inanda is right at the top of the list, Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal showed the biggest increase – 225%.

According to the Verulam police station, 43 murder were committed during Q2 of 2021, compared to the 13 murder reported during the same period in 2020.

Most dangerous regions in SA

Second on the list of most dangerous police station districts is Umlazi in KZN, where 84 murders were committed between July and September this year.

During the same period in 2020, only 34 murders were recorded, signalling an increase of 147%.

Delft, in the Western Cape, is third on the list with a murder toll of 69, an increase of 11 cases – or 19% – when compared to the same period in 2020.

Meanwhile, Phoenix, in KZN, reported an increase of 225%, likely due to the violent protests back in July.

The Phoenix police station recorded 37 murders during Q2, whereas only 12 were reported between July and September 2020.

Top 10 ‘murder stations’ in SA

Station Q2 2020 Q2 2021 Difference % Change Inanda, KZN 58 92 34 58.6% Umlazi, KZN 34 84 50 147.1% Delft, Western Cape 58 69 11 19% Mfuleni, Western Cape 46 68 22 47.8% Plessislaer, KZN 41 67 26 63.4% Kraaifontein, Western Cape 39 64 25 61.1% Harare, Western Cape 60 55 -5 -8.3% Kwamashu, KZN 18 55 37 205.6% Khayelitsha, Western Cape 94 53 -41 -43.6% Nyanga, Western Cape 63 49 -14 -22.2%

