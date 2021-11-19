Pupil escapes a kidnapping attempt at a Joburg school

Citizen Reporter

An 18-year-old Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg is receiving trauma counselling after surviving a kidnapping attempt on Friday.

The incident took place near the Lyndhurst Primary School when she was walking to school.

A white Chevrolet sedan with four men inside reportedly drove towards her. One of the men, who was armed, tried to shove her into the vehicle, but, she fought him off and screamed, which alerted bystanders.

The scared suspects then fled the scene.

[MEDIA STATEMENT]: The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has been informed that an 18 year old Grade 12 girl learner from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg survived a kidnapping attempt on Friday morning, 19 November 2021. @Lesufi @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/hALSSTOLc9— Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) November 19, 2021

A staff member, who happened to be passing by and witnessed the kidnapping attempt safely accompanied the teenager to school.

“The matter was reported to the Sandringham Police Station and she is receiving trauma counselling from our Psycho-Social Unit,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that a pupil from E. P. Baumann Primary School who was kidnapped on Wednesday is still missing.

“We call upon the public to come forward with any information they may have to assist ongoing kidnapping investigations,” said the GDE in a statement.

“We are devastated to learn of another learner kidnapping ordeal in the province this week, but we are glad that this particular attempt failed,” said Lesufi.

“Indeed, we must applaud the concerned citizens who managed to intervene and assist our learner,” he added.

The department has met with school governing bodies across Gauteng. All stakeholders agreed that Covid-19 screening and scanning procedures must be done inside the school premises with immediate effect,” said Lesufi.

(Compiled by Narissa Subramoney)

