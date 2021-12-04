Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
2 minute read
4 Dec 2021
9:15 am
Crime

Police brutality: Most Ipid cases against officers are for assault

Bernadette Wicks

The highest number of assault cases was reported in the Western Cape, where there were 1 016.

Picture: iStock
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) latest annual report, the cop watchdog received a total of 6 122 cases in 2020-2021. The majority of these – 4 228 – were cases of assault. ALSO READ: Police brutality: Widow sues police for R5m after alleged assault in a cell The 217 deaths in police custody, meanwhile, made up the fourthlargest portion. Gauteng had the highest number of deaths in police custody, with 57, and the second highest number of assault cases, with 679. The highest number of assault cases was reported in the Western Cape, where there were 1...

