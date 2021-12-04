Bernadette Wicks
Police brutality: Widow sues police for R5m after alleged assault in a cell

The six officers have already been charged with Chriswell Gazu’s murder and are on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg, where they have pleaded not guilty.

Randburg widow is taking on the police minister over the brutal death of her husband, allegedly at the hands of a group of SA Police Service (Saps) officers. The six officers – Rudzani Ernest Marumo, Thabang Gerald Makgotla, Mpho Tshikosi, Zanele Bridgette Twala, Mathlodi Catherine Mathube and Moloko Mack Morudo – have already been charged with Chriswell Gazu’s murder and are on trial in the High Court in Johannesburg, where they have pleaded not guilty. Gazu’s widow Nothando is also suing Police Minister Bheki Cele – along with the four alleged main role players – for R5.1 million. The day...

