Ipid arrests cop for allegedly assaulting her husband

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has arrested a female police captain for assault (GBH) grievous bodily harm.

According to spokesperson Grace Langa, it is alleged that a female Captain police officer arrived home at Bedelia from work and started swearing at the husband and assaulting him on Monday.

“It is alleged she further went and banged her husband’s head several times against the headboard. The 41-year-old victim who is a husband of the suspect and a police sergeant as well, sustained serious injuries. The victim’s injuries were treated by a doctor from mediclinic hospital,” said Langa.

“The 41-year-old police woman who is stationed at Welkom SAPS garage is detained at Virginia police station and will appear at Welkom Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Wednesday’ the 22nd of December 2021.)

Investigations are ongoing.

Earlier this month, the Ipid launched an investigation into an incident where a police officer killed his wife and then committed suicide.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, 4 December, in Springbok, Northern Cape.

Around 6am, police received information that the 39-year-old officer had shot his wife and wounded another man – aged 24 – who had been with her.

The 32-year-old wife sustained three gun shot wounds on her body – one through her shoulder, another to her hip and another under her arm.

The police had declared her dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old man was shot in the head.

He sustained one entry and one exit wound on the side of his head. He was in a critical condition at Springbok Hospital before he was transferred to Upington Hospital.

He was suspected to be the wife’s lover.

“Obviously, there are rumours about the relationship of the wife and the other man, but we cannot confirm until we speak to all families.

“Our investigators are meeting with the sister of the wife and will share her knowledge of the relationship after all interviews,” the Ipid said in a statement.