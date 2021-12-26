KZN crime: Man allegedly stabs his own brother to death on Boxing day

Citizen Reporter

Police in Durban are investigating a case of murder after a 41-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his own brother, on Sunday morning.

The man, from Redfern, Phoenix, allegedly had an altercation with his brother, due to the latter’s drug addiction and theft of items from his brother’s home. The 43-year-old suspect allegedly took a knife out of his pocket, and stabbed his sibling in the chest twice.

KZN crime: The scene of the murder in Redfern.

The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, and members of the provincial ambulance services declared the victim dead at the scene.

A case of murder is being investigated.

Meanwhile, police in the province say they had their hands full this Christmas weekend, with cases of violence, illegal alcohol sales, and more.

In a statement, police say members of the Uthukela District SAPS responded to a call about an illegally operating tavern, and arrested a man and a woman for contravening the Disaster Management Act. They confiscated liquor to the value of more than R50 000, and the suspects will appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Liquor worth R50 000 confiscated from an illegally operating tavern

They also arrested six suspects for various traffic offence, while also recovering an unlicensed 9mm pistol and four rounds of ammunition.