Thieves steal JMPD car as officers attend to scene in Soweto

Citizen Reporter

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says it is investigating an incident where one of its patrol cars was stolen while officers were attending to a scene in Soweto on Sunday night.

“An internal investigation will be conducted following an incident where a JMPD patrol car was driven away by suspects in Senaoane, Soweto, on Sunday night,” JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said the car was stolen as the JMPD officers got out of the vehicle to investigate a complaint about a tent that was erected in the road.

As the officers were speaking to residents in the area, the suspects got into the JMPD car and drove away with it.

“The patrol car was found abandoned in Chiawelo following a search,” said Minnaar.

“The right front and rear wheels were damaged as well as the front bumper.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Carjacker steals vehicle in two minutes

A case of theft and vandalism has been opened at Moroka Police Station.

Social media reacts

The incident has drawn scorn on Twitter, with most lamenting how brazen criminals have become in South Africa.

I’m not surprised…. If criminals can rob a police station of guns & ammunition what about a lone JMPD vehicle on the street.,,?

Think about… this can only happen in Mzansi.— Gatsheni (@sifisobw) December 27, 2021

So how do we stop at night for police???? especially in awkward areas ????????????— ????OkaMzilikazi Khumalo (@Zama30162777) December 27, 2021

I bet you he left the keys in the ignition and thought no one would dare… Take away his badge.— Cookoo (@Cookoo98239664) December 27, 2021

Lol. Then we expect them to protect citizens.. pic.twitter.com/TxrEC7Ulv6— TheFosgate (@Thando_Fosgate) December 27, 2021

I guess it's safe to say that the vw Polo cars that belong to the metro police are going to be stolen ????— MC Nkuly (@nkulyblessing) December 27, 2021

Seven arrested for dealing in stolen vehicles

Meanwhile, seven suspects have been arrested since Thursday for allegedly being part of a vehicle theft syndicate.

“Daniel Magata (37), Thobile Silindane (34) and Kgaugelo Kubeka (26) were arrested on Thursday, 23 December 2021, in Soweto and Langlaagte after being linked to 36 cases of motor vehicle theft, 17 counts of fraudulent face value documents and two counts of possession of suspected stolen properties,” said police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane.

Four more suspects were also arrested in Mmabatho, Setlagole and Madibogo.

NOW READ: ‘Reckless’ Range Rover driver arrested in Kameeldrift