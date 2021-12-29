Body of missing KZN boy found buried in neighbour’s garden

Gareth Cotterell

A man appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Tuesday after the body of a missing boy was found buried in a shallow grave in his garden on Christmas day.

The suspect allegedly killed the boy so he could perform a “muthi” ritual to protect his house.

Ten-year-old Ayabulela Abongwe Kubheka, from Nyezane in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, went missing on 15 December after his grandmother left him home alone so she could warm up some food.

When she returned, Kubheka was nowhere to be found.

His body was found when Kubheka’s uncle saw a dog outside the house with a human leg in its mouth.

“He later spotted the dogs digging in the neighbour’s yard and went to investigate. Upon investigating he discovered a shallow grave and called the nearby community members to assist him to dig up the grave,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

The community members called the police once Kubheka’s body was retrieved from the ground.

‘Needed his body to protect his house’

The 32-year-old neighbour, who is also a relative of Kubheka, tried to flee but was caught by some members of the community.

“The suspect allegedly told the community that he killed the boy by choking him because he needed his body to protect his house from being bewitched by people. He dug a shallow grave in his yard and buried him,” said Mbele.

The suspect will remain in custody until 6 January to allow for further investigation. He is facing a charge of murder.

