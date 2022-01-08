Suspects linked to EMPD inspector’s murder nabbed a day before burial

Nica Richards

Two men suspected of being involved in the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) inspector have been arrested.

EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa confirmed the arrests in a statement on Saturday morning, saying the suspects were nabbed one day before the inspector was buried.

The inspector, who has not been named, was driving in an unmarked police vehicle early on Monday morning in Ivory Park when he found himself trapped in a hail of bullets.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, and his service pistol was discovered stolen.

On Friday, police investigations into the location of his service pistol led to the arrests.

Ekurhuleni municipal commissioner Chief Isaac Jabulani Mapiyeye said the possibility of more arrests regarding this case has not been ruled out.

“This serves as an act of honouring our fallen colleague. We hope he now can rest easy knowing that those responsible for his death have been brought to book and will face the full might of the law.

“Though it will not bring him back, we hope this arrest will bring some sort of comfort to the family,” Mapiyeye said.