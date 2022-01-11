Mpumalanga man arrested after attacking brother’s alleged killer

Citizen Reporter

Police in Mpumalanga have strongly condemned an incident where a man took the law into his own hands after his brother was shot.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a man was allegedly shot and killed at his family home.

When the deceased’s younger brother heard the gunshots, he found his brother’s lifeless body riddled with wounds.

ALSO READ: KZN hit: Cornubia taxi boss executed in presence of his family

According to information received by police, the young man then lashed out at the gunman, allegedly attacking him repeatedly with a sharp object until he succumbed to his injures.

Tonga police were then called to the scene, where they found two dead bodies and a firearm. The distraught brother was still at the scene, and was arrested.

Two weapons were confiscated for investigation, and two cases of murder have been opened.

The motive for the murder of the brother is not yet known.

The young man was expected to appear in the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela urged members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and to report crimes to the relevant authorities instead.

NOW READ: Mob justice: Fed-up communities don’t trust police to protect them