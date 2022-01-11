Robbers leave with nothing after bombing ATM, shooting bystander

Citizen Reporter

Eleven robbers fled the Engen Filling Station in OR Tambo Street after bombing an ATM and shooting at bystanders in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, three African males who were travelling from Gauteng Province to Eastern Cape arrived at the Engen Filling Station in OR Tambo Street and decided to rest before they could continue with their journey.

“The three men allege that they were woken up by a knock on the windscreen at about 01:10. According to their explanation an unknown African male pointed them with a firearm and shot one of them, a 34-year-old victim who was sitting in the car. The bullet hit him on the upper left arm. The victims were shocked to see approximately eleven African males outside. The driver drove away as gunshots continued accompanied by a loud bang.”

The complainant alleges that the loud bang occurred as the robbers were blasting the ATM at the filling station. No money was taken from the ATM.

“The employees at the filling station also heard the loud sound from their rest room. One of the workers at the station pressed the panic button and the Security Company reacted and arrived at the scene. The robbers fled the scene on foot,” said Covane.

The 34-year-old victim who was shot at was rushed to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

A case of malicious damage to property and attempted murder was opened for further investigation.

In a separate incident in the Western Cape, four armed robbers were arrested on Tuesday at around 11:20am following a robbery at a post office in De Doorns.

A fifth suspect died when their getaway vehicle overturned in Paarl during a high speed pursuit by police.

According to Captain Frederick Van Wyk, the suspects held staff at the post office at gunpoint and fled with cash and Sassa cards.

“The information was broadcast on police radios and several police vehicles participated in the search for the fleeing suspects. In Paarl the suspects overturned their vehicle which led to their arrest. Three unlicensed firearms and the stolen cash and cards were seized.”

Once charged, the suspects are expected to make their court appearance in De Doorns.