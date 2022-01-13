Taxi driver arrested after two ATMs bombed in Free State

Citizen Reporter

A taxi driver that was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the bombing of two ATMs in the Free State is expected to appear in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate’s Court soon.

The 44-year-old suspect from Kempton Park, Gauteng, was nabbed by members of the Welkom South African Police Service (Saps) Flying Squad.

Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, said the man was nabbed after police activated all relevant units around the Lejweleputswa District. This followed the bombing of two ATMs at Allanridge Mini Market in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Mthatha Prison fight – Officials on high alert after inmate killed

Thakeng said during his arrest, police managed to seize his vehicle and a manhunt was launched for other suspects.

“The other unknown suspects are still on the loose and anyone with information which can lead to their arrests can contact Detective Sergeant Molelekeng Tsoeu on 061 4213 938 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

“Anonymous tip-offs can be submitted on the My SAPS App,” he said in a statement.

Truck driver robbed

In a separate incident, also in the Free State, police have launched a manhunt after four unknown men attacked a 40-year-old truck driver from the Eastern Cape, and robbed him of money and 14 truck tyres.

Police have launched a manhunt after a truck driver was overpowered and 14 truck tyres were robbed. Picture: Supplied.





Thakeng said in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the truck driver stopped on the N5 near Senekal, and decided to park beside the road to check whether the cargo was still properly tied.

“While busy inspecting, four unknown men came from nowhere and overpowered him forced him inside the truck.

“Cash was also robbed from his wallet and at about 4am a passing truck stopped and the victim was rescued and it was discovered that 14 tyres were robbed,” Thakeng said.

The incident was reported at Winburg police station and a case of theft from a motor vehicle was registered for further investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist in the case was urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Sanet Smit of Winburg Detective Services on 082 466 7678/051 881 8300.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

NOW READ: Five security guards killed, two injured at Pikitup site