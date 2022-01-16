Cape Town cop accused of raping assault victim to appear in court

Citizen Reporter

The Brakenfell police officer who allegedly raped a domestic violence victim is expected to appear in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The woman had gone to the police station to lay a complaint against her abusive partner, but was never assisted and went back home, according to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Cape Town.

“She went back to the abusive partner. While at her partner’s place, she called the police again as the situation was becoming unbearable and overwhelming for her.

“The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation, the officer offered that he would take her to a safer location,” spokesperson Andiswa Madikazi said in a statement.

Instead of driving to the said safe location, the officer drove to a different location where he allegedly raped her.

The party also called on authorities to take action against the police officer who failed to assist the woman when she first went to the Brackenfell police station.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the alleged rapist cop arrived to find other officers ready to arrest him on Friday.

“We could not arrest him because he was out of the Western Cape province. So he returned to find investigators waiting for him.

“The suspect was arrested and will appear on Monday, 17 January 2022 in the Bluedowns Magistrate’s Court,” said Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa.

