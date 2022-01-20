Gauteng police commissioner to visit Eldorado Park after five men murdered

Citizen Reporter

Following the murders of five unknown men in Freedom Park on Wednesday, Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela is scheduled to visit the area on Thursday.

Mawela and senior police management are expected to lead Operation O Kea Molao in Eldorado Park and Kliptown in an effort to assist local police stations with dealing with crime.

Gauteng police are investigating cases of murder after five bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds next to the Golden Highway near Eldorado Park.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the gruesome discovery on Wednesday morning was made by community members in the area. Police were then called to the crime scene, where the bodies of the five men were found with gunshot wounds.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were still unknown at this stage, but local residents believe that the incident could be related to copper cable theft.

Attack at Pikitup site

The incident follows an attack last week at a Pikitup landfill site in Devland, which left five security guards dead and two injured.

A group of armed men allegedly stormed into the Pikitup Swartkoppie depot and fired at seven security guards.

The reason for the attack is still unknown, and police investigations continue.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

