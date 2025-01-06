Police officer’s lawyer absent as Chesnay Keppler murder case postponed

The accused was unable to appear in court on 30 December due to his hospitalisation.

The police officer accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chesnay Keppler, will remain in custody after his case was postponed to next month.

Mandla Buthelezi made his first appearance in the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Monday in connection with the murder of Keppler, a Gauteng traffic warden.



The 42-year-old, a sergeant of the South African Police Service (Saps), allegedly fatally shot Keppler on Boxing Day, 26 December, following a domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Buthelezi killed Keppler by firing several shots with his service pistol firearm through the window of the victim’s home in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

The accused fled the scene following the incident.

Buthelezi was later hospitalised at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital under police guard after he allegedly attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself during his arrest.

He was unable to appear in court on 30 December due to his hospitalisation.

Case postponed

During Monday’s court proceedings, Buthelezi’s legal representative was absent, with the accused unable to locate the lawyer in court.

“It seems as if the accused has legal representative, but he has got no idea of his whereabouts,” the court interpreter told the presiding officer.

When asked if he had ever been arrested, was involved in an ongoing case, or wanted in connection with any matter, the accused denied all.

The magistrate postponed the matter to 26 February for further investigation.

ActionSA supporters gathered outside the court, demanding that the suspect be denied bail.

🚨 This morning, ActionSA Joburg region took a stand outside Protea South Magistrate Court against the murder of 22-year-old Crime Prevention Warden Chesney Keppler from Eldorado Park.



Keppler's 42-year-old police officer boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. The boyfriend… pic.twitter.com/e2vSA5L5LG — ActionSA (@Action4SA) January 6, 2025

Chesnay Keppler funeral

Over the weekend, Chesnay Patricia Keppler was laid to rest in Eldorado Park on Saturday, with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attending the funeral service.

During the service, Lesufi extended an apology to Keppler’s family on behalf of the provincial government for her death.

“We come to you hurt and disappointed. We come to you not having answers that you seek [but] we come to you to do what we think is honourable to bid farewell to Chesnay Patricia Keppler,” he said.

The premier also expressed regret to the Eldorado Park community, calling the actions of Buthelezi an embarrassment.

“His acts are the exact opposite of what law enforcement agencies should do, so we come to you to say sorry.

“We come to you to apologise. He was not mandated. He was not under our instruction. But it’s painful, and we want to say sorry.”

[IN PICTURES]: Gauteng Traffic Warden Chesnay Keppler being given the final salute at her funeral in Eldorado Park.#rippatriciakeppler pic.twitter.com/16PNkAwtHo — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) January 4, 2025

Lesufi slams police

Lesufi went on to criticise the absence of police officers at the funeral, emphasising the missed opportunity for reconciliation.

“I strongly believe the South African Police Service missed an opportunity to be here today and face the family.

“I honestly feel the entire leadership of the South African Police should have come here to demonstrate that they’re at peace with the family and that they’re not at war with the community.”

He added that their absence only deepened the community’s sense of sorrow.

“Their absence must not be encouraged because we need to be on the side of those that are in pain.”

Watch the video below: