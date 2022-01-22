Investigation launched after man dies during arrest

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Police Investigative Authority (Ipid) has launched a probe after a Cape Town man pursued in a high speech chase died in a case of suspected suicide.

Ipid spokesperson Sarah Langa said police spotted a stolen bakkie in Kirstenhoff and tried to stop the driver. He drove away, ignoring them.

Officers gave chase onto the N7 highway, where the driver drove onto oncoming traffic.

“Cape Town flying Squad gave chase but the driver failed to stop, shots were fired onto the tyres but the driver kept on driving.

“The chase continued to Cape Town central where he could not drive anymore because the vehicle was running on its rims.”

When he finally stopped, police approached the bakkie to make an arrest. Officers noticed that the driver had sachets in his hands containing power and he quickly swallowed the contents, Langa added.

“He was grabbed and put to the ground, and tied with zip ties. While on the ground a white foam came out of his mouth and blood from his nose.

“Medical assistance was called and they tried to resuscitate him but he was declared dead.”

The driver, aged 40, was from Constantia.

Ipid is investigating a case of death in police custody.

