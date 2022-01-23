Police operation results in over 500 arrests in Johannesburg

Karabo Mashaba

Gauteng’s Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela led another operation called O Kae Molao in Johannesburg from Friday, 21 January through the rest of the weekend. The operation resulted in over 500 arrests of people suspected to have committed a series of crimes.

Mawela was joined by the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Councillor Mpho Phalatse as he led the operation.

The start of the operation on Friday evening saw the arrest of 578 suspects who have been on the run. They are suspected to have committed serious and violent crimes including murder, rape, armed robbery, sexual assault and car hijacking.

In phase two of Operation O Kae Molao (directly translated as ‘Where is the law?’), police conducted roadblocks to ensure that there were no illegal goods and substances being transported by road users and to track down stolen or hijacked vehicles.

During this road block, police recovered drugs and a vehicle suspected to be stolen. In addition, over 50 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Liquor outlets that have been operating illegally as well as houses suspected to be harbouring criminals were raided by police. Two liquor stores in Norwood, Johannesburg were closed down after it was discovered that they do not have the proper documentation required to operate their businesses.

“I would like to thank the Mayor of Johannesburg, senior officers from different government departments, private security companies, members of the media and volunteers from the community for sacrificing their night to be with us as we stamp the authority of the state in Norwood. Pulling together we can bring crime to its minimal,” said Lieutenant General Mawela.

Arrested suspects are expected to appear at different Magistrate’s Court in due time.

ALSO READ: 1,200 people arrested in Gauteng during weekend police operations