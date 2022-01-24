Drive-by shooting claims three lives, several in critical state

Lethabo Malatsi

A drive-by shooting claimed the lives of three people and left seven in a critical state in KwaMakhutha, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the SABC News, police are investigating three cases of murder and seven of attempted murder, following a drive-by shooting that took place around 4pm on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said police officers received a report of a shooting on Bra Mbatha Lane in the KwaMakhutha area and proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of three men, aged between 24 and 28, with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

The three victims were rushed to the nearest clinic, but later succumbed to their gunshot wounds.

The seven injured people were also taken to the hospital and are reportedly in a critical state.

“It is believed that the victims were attacked while they were consuming alcohol in a house,” Mbele told SABC News.

The motive of the attack is unknown at this stage.

Pedestrian killed in drive-by shooting in Phoenix

In a separate incident, investigations are underway after a pedestrian was killed in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Friday.

The unidentified man died after he was shot multiple times on Northside Drive in Caneside, Phoenix.

When members of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) arrived on the scene at approximately 13:22, another security company, KZN VIP, was already in attendance.

“A man was lying on the road bleeding excessively from the gunshot wounds. On examination, he was found to be shot at least eight times in the body and head,” said Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram.

“He succumbed to his wounds on scene.”

According to a witness, four occupants in a silver Toyota Corolla opened fire on the pedestrian before they sped off. Several spent 9mm cartridges were recovered from the scene.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been established.

