KZN Cogta MEC condemns eThekweni councillor murder

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has expressed shock and sadness over the latest eThekweni councillor murder.

eThekwini councillor Minenhle Mkhize was gunned down on Saturday evening while he was entering his home in Clifdale, west of Durban.

“The assassination of Councillor Mkhize has sent shock waves across the sphere of local government within our province. The forces that are hell-bent on destabilising this sphere will not succeed,” vowed Hlomuka.

“We call upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in their quest to apprehend the perpetrators of this ultimate act of cowardice.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the eThekwini councillor was murdered just after he had returned home from playing soccer.

“He was still in the white Toyota Hilux with Gauteng province registration number when he was shot several times. He died instantly.

“Seven empty cartridges were found at the scene, the vehicle has been seized for further investigation,” Mbele said.

Hlomuka appealed to the local communities to come forward with information to assist police investigations.

“This murder has robbed the people of ward 103 of a young energetic leader who was committed to serving his community with humility and diligence,” said Hlomuka.

“We wish to express our condolences to Councillor Mkhize’s family, the community of ward 103 and his party the African National Congress.”

It is not yet known how many gunmen were involved.

Mkhize’s brutal murder is one of the latest killings that have plagued KwaZulu-Natal.

Several councillors and ward candidates were murdered last year ahead of the local government elections held in November.

A spate of political killings in the province led to the establishment of the Moerane Commission of inquiry by former premier Willis Mchunu.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

