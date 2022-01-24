Gazankulu Clinic robbed of its computers and equipment

Citizen Reporter

Criminals have robbed Gazankulu clinic, situated in Saulsville, in Pretoria ,of its computers and other equipment.

The City of Tshwane has condemned the burglary that took place last Friday.

The intruders used crowbars to force access into the building, damaging the main gate and doors.

MMC for Health Rina Marx visited the Gazankulu clinic on Monday morning to assess the extent of the damage.

“It became immediately clear that the damage is extensive,” said Marx.

“Twenty-five desktop computers and other equipment were stolen. Fortunately, no medication was taken.”

Criminals robbed the Gazankulu clinic of its IT hardware and other equipment. Picture – City of Tshwane.

Marx says the criminal act is not only an attack on city property but a direct attack against the residents of Saulsville and Atteridgeville because it impacts services to the community.

“The Gazankulu Clinic is one of four municipal clinics that provide primary health care services to the people in the greater Atteridgeville area,” said Marx.

Gazankulu Clinic also provides support services to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the City of Tshwane.

The clinic is operational again although the filing and other administrative functions must now be done manually.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] City of Tshwane condemns burglary at Gazankulu Clinic, law enforcement authorities are on the case. pic.twitter.com/dVw9MXdLyb— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) January 24, 2022

“The personnel are shaken by the incident but continue to provide the best possible service to the patients,” said Marx.

“I would like to appeal to our communities to work together with the City and take co-ownership of critical infrastructure.”

She said it was important for communities to have an interest in the safekeeping of facilities that provide services to local residents.

City officials are working closely with the South African Police Service to investigate this case and bring the perpetrators to book.

“We call on anyone with information on the burglary to please contact your nearest police station,” concluded Marx.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

