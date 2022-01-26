Police officers facing charges of extortion and theft

Citizen Reporter

Three members of the South African Police Service (Saps) have appeared at the Upington District Court where they face charges of extortion and theft.

The incident is reported to have occurred on 24 November 2021.

The suspects, Constable Thapelo Semamai (27), Sergeant Philip Gaekgwathi (36) and Sergeant Martin Bosch (33), are alleged to have conducted a covert operational search for drugs at a house in Paballelo near Upington.

During the search process, no drugs or any illegal substances were found on the premises.

Despite this, a man was taken into police custody, driven around in a police van and had monetary demands imposed on him.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 15-year-old who allegedly stabbed friend’s mom

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the covert operation did not result in anything substantial.

“The police officials took the complainant in the police vehicle without any lawful arrest and demanded money from him whilst driving around the area. The complainant agreed to give them R4 000 to release him, which he subsequently paid on their return to his house.

“They also took his cellular phone during the incident,” he said.

The man later reported the trio to the police, resulting in their arrest. He was later handed back the R4 000 he paid the officers.

Further investigations are being conducted by police and Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

The case has been moved 14 March 2022.

NOW READ: SA corruption levels heightens Gauteng Police the worst – report

Compiled by Karabo Mashaba.