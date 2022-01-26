Woman sentenced after being caught on camera assaulting half-naked toddler

Citizen Reporter

A 50-year-old woman who was caught on camera viciously spanking a half-naked toddler on his bottom has been convicted and sentenced for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The court ordered that Noria Ziburawa, who was working at a daycare centre in Walter Sisulu Street, in Potchefstroom, pay a R3,000 fine or jail time for 18 months. The sentence was suspended for five years.

Footage of Ziburawa’s assault was circulated on social media prompting a police search for her.

When police found her in the Potchefstroom Central Business District (CBD), they found 32 other children including the assaulted toddler in her care.

In the video, she was seen spanking the toddler aggressively on his naked bottom while the other children looked on.

All stakeholders including social welfare were summoned to the scene and Ziburawa was arrested.

She made her first appearance in court on 14 January, where it was established that she is also living and working in South Africa illegally.

Zinurawa pleaded guilty to assault and being an illegal immigrant. She was fined R800 or six months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years on the condition that she is not convicted of a similar offence during the suspension period.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the sentence handed down by the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 21 January 2022.

Kwena commended Investigating Officer, Sergeant Jacob Ranoko from the Potchefstroom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit, for a job well done.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

NOW READ: 656 cases of child sexual abuse reported in Gauteng