Murdered deputy principal’s husband wants justice

Marizka Coetzer

The husband of the slain deputy principal from Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, is struggling to come to terms with what he describes as her “senseless murder”.

Last Friday, Thembisile Ngendane was shot execution-style outside Phomolong Secondary School, where she was also a geography teacher.

Wiseman Ngendane said he wanted to see justice served for his wife.

ALSO READ: Deputy principal ‘gangland-style’ shooting was ‘organised’, says expert

“We don’t understand, we ask ourselves is it possible to go forward,” he said. Ngendane said his family and friends were traumatised by his wife’s killing.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi visited the school this week to pay their respects.

The Ngendane couple would have celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary in March.

“I was planning something special for her 50th birthday in May,” said the grieving widower.

He described his wife as a caring mother with a very kind heart.

ALSO READ: Murdered deputy principal had recently been appointed

“She loved her family, she loved the church, she loved the school. She was so kind,” he said.

Ngendane said he couldn’t understand how people could brutally kill someone so kind and loving as his wife.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said, adding that the one thing he would never forget about his wife was her smile.

She will be buried on Saturday after a service at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park.

The motive for the killing was still unknown.