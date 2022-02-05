20-month-old dies after rape ordeal, father arrested

Citizen Reporter

A 20-month-old toddler has died after allegedly being raped by her 27-year-old father.

The man was arrested by the community of Ntsimbini A/A, Tankini Locality in Port St Johns on Thursday.

He is currently being detained on a rape and murder charge and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Port St Johns’ residents enacted a citizens arrest on the man after the baby was rushed to hospital. She did not survive the ordeal.

It is believed the rape took place on Thursday.

This is a developing story

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

