Weather alert: Partly cloudy and cold conditions expected across most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 8 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

Tuesday brings cold, foggy mornings and some drizzle across several provinces. Fine weather is expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 8 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts for Tuesday, 8 July 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 8 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold weather. It will be fine in the extreme southeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with fog patches in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with drizzle along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy with drizzle along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold.

North West:

Fine and cold to cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the extreme east; otherwise, conditions will be fine and cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine and cold to cool, but very cold in the southern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the extreme northeastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with fog in places over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but cold over the high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with fog and frost in places in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in the west; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool. It will be partly cloudy in the north with isolated early morning showers and rain along the extreme north coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.