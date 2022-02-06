Father who allegedly raped 20-month-old was caught by his sister

Narissa Subramoney

More details have emerged around the death of a Port St Johns 20-month-old, who was raped, allegedly by her 27-year-old father.

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that the man’s sister “saw the incident and alerted the police and community.”

Police say the child’s mother had gone to town at the time of the incident and had left the baby with the father. The couple is not separated and live and cared for the child together.

The rape took place during the day on 3 February, in Ntsimbini in Port St Johns.

The baby’s father was subsequently arrested by the community on Thursday after she was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

He is currently being detained on rape and murder charges and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Police say the community remains calm at this stage.

No further details are available about the child’s mother at this stage.

