Three arrested for allegedly gang raping Free State woman

Police have arrested three suspects for allegedly attacking a woman, and launched a manhunt for seven other men suspected to be involved in the incident.

The ten suspects allegedly gang raped the young woman over two consecutive days.

Police apparently responded to a crime intelligence, which led to the arrest of three suspects.

Members of Welkom Public Order Policing Reaction Team and Crime Intelligence followed up information during a tracing operation on Tuesday.

Three suspects, aged 25, 29 and 30, were arrested for the alleged rape.

It was reported that a 21-year-old woman was at her rented room in Meloding, Free State when a group of known men, including her boyfriend, entered her room carrying knives on the evening of 28 January.

“They took turns in raping her and the same suspects came the following day on 29 January 2022 at 20:00,” Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

According to the South African Police Service, the victim was gang raped again by the suspects.

“A case of rape was registered for further investigation by Lejweleputswa District FCS”, Thakeng reported,

A manhunt is said to continue for the other seven suspects.

These alleged rapists will appear soon in Virginia Magistrates’ Court today.

More details have emerged around the death of a Port St Johns 20-month-old, who was raped, allegedly by her 27-year-old father.

Eastern Cape police have confirmed that the man’s sister “saw the incident and alerted the police and community.”

Police say the child’s mother had gone to town at the time of the incident and had left the baby with the father. The couple is not separated and live and cared for the child together.

The rape took place during the day on 3 February, in Ntsimbini in Port St Johns.

The baby’s father was subsequently arrested by the community on Thursday after she was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

