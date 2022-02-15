Six armed robbery suspects arrested after shootout on M2 highway

Citizen Reporter

Six suspects have been arrested and firearms recovered after a dramatic shootout with the Hawks and other security personnel on the M2 highway on Tuesday.

A number of vehicles were damaged in the shootout as well.

The shootout took place after information was received that the suspects, said to have been involved in several armed robberies in Johannesburg, were on their way to commit a robbery in the Johannesburg CBD.

Following the tip-off, the Hawks, the Ekurhuleni District Tactical team, crime intelligence, Tracker Connect, GTP Saturation Unit and Badboyz Security Response began searching for the suspects, who were said to have been in a stolen Kia minibus.

The suspects were spotted on the M2, and teams attempted to stop them. A shootout ensued, resulting in the suspects crashing the vehicle they were travelling into other cars on the highway as they tried to flee.

Three suspects were immediately arrested. A fourth tried to escape by unsuccessfully hijacking a Toyota bakkie, while a fifth suspect tried to hide in nearby bushes.

The sixth suspect found refuge in a manhole in the Joburg CBD, but was found and also arrested.

Five of the suspects sustained gunshot wounds and are in hospital under police guard.

The minibus used by the suspects was later found to be hijacked in Heidelberg in January. An AK-47 rifle, two pistols and ammunition was also recovered.

All six suspects face attempted murder, hijacking, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a stolen vehicle charges. They are expected to appear in court soon.

