Security guards catch Eskom employee allegedly trying to steal materials

An Eskom employee appeared in court on Monday on a charge of theft after attempting to steal transformer oil and solvent gel last week.

The power utility said in a statement the employee was caught by Eskom security personnel while trying to exit the Rosherville power station premises in Johannesburg.

He had on him three full drums of transformer oil, one empty one, and six containers of five-litre power safety solvent gel.

The employee had no full removal permits for any of the goods, and was only authorised to remove two full and two empty transformer oil drums.

Police were called and the man was taken into custody.

“We are disappointed that one of our own is implicated in the alleged theft. Eskom remains committed to resource optimisation where we ensure that all material is channelled to its intended use,” Eskom Gauteng safety, health, environment and quality manager Kith Maitisa said.

“We will continue to heighten efforts to curb material loss and any criminal acts by anyone, including our employees.”

Vandalism and theft hindering capacity

In a media briefing last month, Eskom reported 2,752 incidents of vandalism and theft since the end of December, costing the utility an estimated R200 million.

450 additional security guards have been deployed to key sites, and advanced surveillance technologies are being utilised to protect assets.

Further overt and covert surveillance and intelligence gathering is being put in place to prevent criminals from causing damage to the Eskom system.

Eskom has forked out an additional R48 million on the new security enhancements, and this cost is expected to rise.

“We urge security and law enforcement agencies to deal decisively with these criminal elements as their activities could have a very negative impact on our economy if not addressed decisively,” said Eskom Group Chief Executive André de Ruyter.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Narissa Subramoney.