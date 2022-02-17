Polokwane serial killer: Police confirm identities of five murdered women

Citizen Reporter

Limpopo police have managed to positively identify, through DNA test results, the identities of five women who were allegedly murdered by the notorious Polokwane serial killer Prince Dube.

Polokwane serial killer

The 34-year-old, who is currently in police custody, was arrested last year in connection with the murders of seven women who were kidnapped or reported missing in Seshego, Mankweng and Polokwane since August 2021.

Five of the seven bodies could not be buried due to the outstanding DNA test results, after only two bodies were positively identified and consequently handed over to the families for burial.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police were able to identify the five remaining bodies on Tuesday, and have released them to the bereaved families for burial.

Mojapelo said Dube was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone, which police later established, through investigations, belonged to a woman who was allegedly kidnapped in Lebowakgomo.

“When the initial investigations pointed to the possible involvement of a serial killer whose modus operandi was to lure women and promise them employment, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered that a team of investigators led by a senior officer be established to probe the disappearance of women in the Capricorn District.

“The investigations soon led to the discoveries of seven bodies of women dumped at different locations in Seshego, Polokwane, Mankweng and Westenburg policing areas and the subsequent linking of the suspect to these murders,” he said in a statement.

Court case

Dube reportedly confirmed he is a Zimbabwean national and was in South Africa illegally. He faces multiple charges of murder, rape, kidnapping, robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

In November last year, Dube abandoned his bail application at the Seshego Magistrate’s Court. His next court appearance is expected to be on 28 February.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said the positive identification of the remains of the deceased was the next step in “a chapter of one of the horrendous crimes that were perpetrated against these women” in the province.

“The affected families will not only find solace in the fact that the suspect has been apprehended, but will also find a certain level of closure now that they will be able to bury their loved ones,” Hadebe said.

Victims

The five victims who were identified through DNA investigations were:

Sarah Moitswadi Mothiba, 42, who was reportedly kidnapped at Lebowakgomo and was reported missing during October 2021.

Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, a Lesotho national who was reported missing in Polokwane during October 2021.

Eva Khomotso Makhura, 41, who was reported missing at Seshego during October 2021.

Mpho Sanah Sinyatsi, 34, who was reported missing from Luthuli Park under Seshego policing area during October 2021.

Chisimango Gumbo, 48, a Zimbabwean national who was reported missing at Seshego during August 2021.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe