WATCH LIVE: Bheki Cele tells SA just how bad crime really is

Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to release on Friday afternoon the quarterly crime statistics in Cape Town.

Crime statistics

Cele will present statistics reflecting on crimes that occurred in South Africa from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021. The press conference at Imbizo Media Centre in Parliament is set to begin at 12pm.

Watch the quarterly crime statistics briefing here

Murder on the rise

During a presentation to parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police, ahead of the release of the crime stats, senior police management revealed that murder increased by 8.9% during the period under review.

Sexual offences, on the other hand, decreased by 9% compared to the previous quarter.

“We had an increase of 193 in attempted murder, we had a decrease of 3,611 in terms of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, another decrease of 794 in terms of common assault, followed by another decrease of 1,298 in terms of common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances decreased by 456,” said Major-General Norman Sekhukhune.

