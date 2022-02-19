Manhunt leads to arrest of wife and accomplice in police murder

Citizen Reporter

On 27 June 2021 Warrant Officer Mogokolodi Cleopas Digama was allegedly attacked and killed by heavily armed suspects at one of the spaza shops in Apel on his way home.

The police officer’s vehicle was later found burned in Madibong village near Sekhukhune, Limpopo after the suspects reportedly drove off with it.

The case was referred to the Hawks, the South African Police Services’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and a massive manhunt was launched to bring the suspect to justice.

An intelligence-driven investigation by the police led to the arrest of two suspects Mpusheng Titos Malata, 31, and Nosky Mabitla, 31, who were previously arrested in June and July 2021 respectively.

Malata and Mabitla were denied bail by the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court and will appear again on 24 February 2022 in the same court.

ALSO READ: What we know about Ashley Oosthuizen, the South African serving life in a Thai prison

Captain Matimba Maluleke on Friday confirmed that the Hawks arrested two more suspects in connection with the murder of the late warrant officer who was stationed at Apel police station.

“The prime suspect aged 41, who was married to the deceased was arrested at her home in Nebo area by the Hawks assisted by Tactical Response Team members. Her accomplice who is reported to be her boyfriend was arrested by the same team at Ga- Mashashane,” Maluleke said in a statement.

He added that preliminary investigations revealed that Digama’s wife has a child with her accomplice.

Provincial Hawks head Major General Thobeka Jozi said an attack to a police official is an attack to the state.

“We are going to utilise all the available resources to make sure that those who find pleasure in killing the police are brought to book and dealt with accordingly,” he added.

The deceased’s wife and her accomplice are expected to make their first appearance in the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face murder charges.

Jozi hailed the team for the arrest and a progressive ongoing investigation.

NOW READ: ‘We want to work with Operation Dudula’ – Premier Makhura