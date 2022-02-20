Four suspects arrested for possession of endangered plants

Citizen Reporter

Four suspects are spending the weekend in jail after being arrested on Friday for the possession of endangered succulent plants without documentation in Milnerton, Cape Town.

Endangered plants theft

Joint operation

The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 27, were nabbed during a joint intelligence operation between Malmesbury police, Kuilsrivier Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit (STESU), Sanparks Cape Town, Vredendal Crime Intelligence, National Intervention Unit Cape Town and Cape Nature.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said when members searched the suspects’ premises in Algoa Road, they confiscated 25,000 different species, an undisclosed amount of cash, four cellular telephones, and a Chevrolet Aveo.

Court appearance

The suspects are due to make their court appearances in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of possession of flora without documentation.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

