FNB eWallet and remote access scams on the rise – What you need to know

Cheryl Kahla

First National Bank warns of two new FNB scams currently targeting customers in an attempt to compromise the security of their accounts.

Here’s how to stay ahead of fraudsters.

Latest FNB scams

Fake proof of payment scam

Earlier this week, First National Bank (FNB) said fraudsters “are sending fake eWallet SMSs to businesses and individuals as proof of payment”.

If you were waiting for payment for services or goods by means of an eWallet transaction, first verify the authenticity of the proof of payment by checking your wallet.

Dial *120*277# or *130*277# to confirm if the payment had been received, before releasing your goods.

‘Remote access’ scam

Scammers are coming up with new ways to obtain your banking information and financial credentials. Another scam on FNB’s radar is the ‘remote access’ grift.

Fraudsters target senior citizens by coercing them to download remote access software disguised as an FNB ‘security app’ meant to secure their accounts.

Victims may receive a request to download the software via a phone call or SMS; these are designed to create the impression that the victim’s account has already been compromised.

When the victim installs the remote access app, their credentials may be compromised, and the fraudsters could easily obtain their login information.

New eWallet number scam

Scammers have been using this modus operandi for months and will select a random cellphone number and attempt to link the eWallet number to their own smartphone.

This action triggers an OTP (one-time pin) notification, asking the FNB customer to confirm if they are indeed attempting to link their wallet.

The scammer will then call the client with an excuse in an attempt to obtain the OTP. If the client gives the caller the OTP, the scammer would be able to access the victim’s eWallet, along with all future wallet transfers.

FNB said it will never send an eWallet payment confirmation from a personal mobile number.

How to keep your FNB account safe

FNB will never ask for remote access to your devices, and no FNB employee is authorised to ask customers for their OTSs, pins, passwords, card numbers or CVV numbers.

Giuseppe Virgillito, Head of Digital Banking said FNB’s “utmost priority is to protect customers and empower them to protect themselves”.

“We monitor such scams 24/7 and have made it our responsibility to educate our customers as well as warn the public. The prevention of fraudulent activities such as remote access, phishing, vishing, and many more, requires financial institutions and consumers to work together,

Virgillito said FNB customers can learn about the most recent fraud scams and how to avoid falling victim through the bank’s trusted digital platform under the Security Centre tab.

If you suspect scammers are trying to access your personal information, report the incident to FNB, either via the banking app, or by phoning 087-575-9444.

Phishing emails may be reported to FNB at phishing@fnb.co.za